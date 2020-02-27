Solan: Blaming Opposition for Delhi riots, BJP National President JP Nadda claimed that the riots were planned and a conspiracy of the opposition to defame the government.

Nadda, while speaking at the ‘Abhinandan Samaroh’ at historic Thodo Ground of Solan, said that the riots were conspired to hide the achievements of the Union Government. He said that the American President was in India and opposition conspire riots to get his attention. He promised to punish culprits.

BJP president claimed that strong leadership has converted impossible into possible. Article 370 has become a thing of the past and today India is ‘One Nation with One Constitution’. Nadda said that all the laws of this great nation were now applicable in Jammu and Kashmir and now it will prosper and progress by leaps and bounds.

Jagat Prakash Nadda said that the opposition were making unnecessary hue and cry over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). He said that the Act was not against minorities of the country, but it was aimed at helping the minorities of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Taking a jibe at the Congress, National BJP President said that there were over 2000 political parties in the country and most of them were led and governed by a political family. He said that the BJP was the only political party in the Country where any worker can become the National President and even the Prime Minister. He said that this makes the BJP a political party with a difference.

Jagat Prakash Nadda said that it becomes the duty of each and every party worker to disseminate policies and programmes of the State Government amongst the masses.

Earlier, BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda was accorded a rousing welcome on his arrival in Solan town during his maiden visit to the State after becoming the National President of BJP. Nadda thanked the people of the State for the warm welcome accorded to him at Solan.