All central Law applicable now in Jammu and Kashmir

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet has approved issuance of an order for adaptation of Central Acts in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir under Section 96 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 by the Central Government.

After coming into force of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 the erstwhile State of Jammu & Kashmir has been reorganized into Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Union Territory of Ladakh on w.e.f 31st October 2019.

All the Central Laws which are applicable to the whole of India except the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir before appointed date i.e. 31.10.2019 are now applicable to Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir w.e.f. 31.10.2019. Further, it is necessary to adapt the Central Laws made under the Concurrent List, with required modifications and amendments, for ensuring administrative effectiveness and smooth transition with respect to the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir thereby removing any ambiguity in their application in line with the Constitution of India.

As per section 96 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, the Central Government has powers to make adaptations and modifications of the laws, whether by way of repeal or amendment, as may be necessary or expedient for the purpose of facilitating the application of any law made before the appointed date till the expiration of one year from the appointed date in relation to the successor Union territories.

Accordingly, the Cabinet, today, has approved the proposal for issuance of an order by the Central Government for adaptation and modifications of 37 such Central Laws that are made applicable to Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir in the exercise of its powers conferred under Section 96 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019. Adaptation of above Central Acts with such modifications would ensure administrative effectiveness in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir and remove ambiguity in implementation of these laws in line with the Constitution of India.