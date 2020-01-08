Shimla, Manali receive heavy snowfall

Over 250 roads closed, Police advises avoiding unnecessary travel

Shimla and other hill stations in Himachal Pradesh have received fresh snowfall. Heavy snowfall has brought cheer among apple growers and tourists. However, it’s learned that over 250 roads in Shimla, Kullu, Kinnaur, Mandi, Chamba and Lahaul-Spiti were closed.

Shimla has received 30 cm snowfall, Dalhousie in Chamba district received 35 cm snowfall, Manali in 35 cm and Kharapather in Shimla district has witnessed around 90 cm snowfall.

Temperature has also dipped after the snowfall. Keylong remained the coldest place at minus 5.6 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature in Kalpa was recorded minus 2.8 degrees Celsius, Kufri minus 3 degrees Celsius, Manali minus 2.2 degrees Celsius, Dalhousie minus 1.4 degree Celsius and Shimla recorded minus 0.5 degree Celsius.

Snowfall at Ridge Maidan Shimla. Tourists enjoying snow at the Ridge: Photo Credit Deepak Sundriyal

As news of the snowfall spread, tourists from neighbouring states has started flocking to Shimla. However, Shimla police today advised people not to travel to popular tourist destinations Shimla and Manali. Shimla police in its message in social media the Shimla Police said all the roads leading towards the city are blocked and wait till it open.

Shimla Police has also advised people to avoid venturing out from the houses and reach the safe place before evening.

बर्फबारी तेज है। पेड़ गिर रहे हैं। 5 बजे से पहले घर या सुरक्षित जगह पहुंच जाएं। सहायता के लिए 112 या 1077 पर संपर्क करें। Shimla Police द्वारा इस दिन पोस्ट की गई बुधवार, 8 जनवरी 2020

The tourists have been stranded for several hours in Shimla because the roads are snow-bound. However, administration pressed heavy machinery to clear the snow. Snow on the by-pass Panthaghati-Khalini-New Bus Stand road was frequently cleared and heavy vehicles were plying on the road.

Heavy Machine clearing snow in Shimla. Phone Credit: Deepak Sundriyal

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has directed all the Deputy Commissioners and concerned officers to ensure to restore all essential services in the areas affected due to snowfall in the State, at the earliest. He also directed the officers of all line departments to work in coordination to ensure timely restoration of essential services.

Jai Ram Thakur directed the Public Works Department to ensure that all major roads closed due to snow are re-opened immediately so that the people do not face inconvenience. He said that preference must be given to clear those roads which lead to essential services such as hospitals so that patients don’t face any hardship.

Chief Minister also directed the officers of State Electricity Board to ensure restoration of power supply at the earliest. He said Irrigation and Public Health authorities must take steps to ensure uninterrupted water supply.

Chief Minister appealed to the general public to be more alert and be precautious during snowfall and cooperate with the Government and administration.