Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Government has proposed to establish two toy manufacturing clusters in the state.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, in his budget address, said that the Government of India is emphasizing the development of the toy manufacturing industry and in order to develop the toy industry in the State, the government has proposed to establish two toy manufacturing clusters by Industries Department and State Handicraft and Handloom Corporation respectively.

Specialized services of the National Institute of Fashion Technology, Kangra will be taken to establish the Toy industry in the state, CM stated.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur also elaborated that the proposals of establishing Bulk Drug Park project at Una, Medical Devices Park, Plastic Park and Electronics Manufacturing Hub in Nalagarh area of Solan district have been sent to the Union government for approval.

These projects are expecting to attract investment of over Rs. 9000 crores and would generate employment for about 30,000 people, CM claimed.

Outlining the importance of Baddi-Brotiwala- Nalagarh industrial areas, the Chief Minister announced to prepare a comprehensive infrastructure Master Plan for the region.