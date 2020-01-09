Patwari Exam under scanner: High Court order CBI inquiry

CBI to submit report before 8 April

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh High Court has ordered the Superintendent of Police, CBI to conduct an inquiry regarding setting up of the paper for patwari’s examination.

While passing this order, a Division Bench of Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Justice CB Barowalia directed the Superintendent of Police, CBI, to conduct a fair and uninfluenced investigation and submit the report to the Court before next hearing. The Court has further listed the matter on April 8.

The court passed this order on a petition filed by one candidate alleging that in the examination for posts of patwari, 43 questions out of 100 questions TET(DLED/JBT) examination. The Court has observed

“This cannot be a mere coincidence, more particularly, when admittedly there are probably thousands or lacs of questions available in the question bank. Therefore, prima facie we are of the considered view that there has been some mischief in setting up of the paper for patwari examination and the intent behind the same could possibly be to help certain candidate(s). However, this court has no material to draw a conclusion. Therefore, it would be necessary to have the entire fact situation investigated by the CBI.”

In compliance with this order, the Director of Land Records has filed his personal affidavit, wherein he has categorically admitted that out of 100 questions in patwari examination 43 questions were same and matched with questions of TET(DLED/JBT) examination.

