Dharamshala: Revenue districts of Chamba, Nurpur, Kangra and Una has registered an increase in Tax Collection of 11.27 per cent as compared to the year 2018.

Sanjay Kundu, Principal Secretary Excise and Taxation, in a meeting of all Excise and Taxation Department officers of North Zone at Dharamshala today to review the revenue collection, informed that the tax collection of Revenue districts of Chamba, Nurpur, Kangra and Una was Rs. 841 crores in the year 2019, whereas it was Rs. 756 crores in the year 2018.

Kundu said that Tax collection in Excise head was 418 crore, VAT 208 crore, SGST 164 crore, PGT 18.82 crore and OTD 31.92 crore in the year 2019, whereas tax collection in Excise head was 381 crore, VAT 224 crore, SGST 104 crore, PGT 18.46 crore and OTD was 27.65 crore in the year 2018, he added.

Principal Secretary said that tax collection in Enforcement Zone Palampur was 21.52 crore in the year 2019 as compared to 0.96 crore in the year 2018. There was 2191 per cent increase in tax collection in the year 2019 as compared to the year 2018.

He said that in Enforcement Zone Una tax collection was Rs. 13.38 crore in the year 2019 as compared to Rs. 2.56 crore in the year 2018. It was 422 per cent more in 2019 as compared to the year 2018.

The Principal Secretary fixed target for tax collection for Financial Year 2019-20 of 1200 Crores for the North Zone, Rs 30 crore for Enforcement Zone Palampur and Rs. 19 crores for Enforcement Zone Una.

He complimented the officers of the State Excise and Taxation Department for detecting fake input tax credits of the cigarettes industry, pharmaceutical industry and tourism industry. In the meeting, it was decided to lay thrust on GST collection in mining activities, tourism activities and projects (including hydro-electricity projects).

Sanjay Kundu directed Officers to effectively expedite the filing of GST returns from its existing level of 85 % to 100 % to realize full GST revenue. Business establishments that are not issuing sale bills for transactions of over Rs 200 should proceed under section 122 of GST Act, which has a provision of a penalty of Rs 10000/- under SGST Act and Rs 10000/- under CGST Act. The officers were also asked to keep eyes on the trading of iron and steel and plywood. The officers were also advised to realize all arrears pending with excise (liquor) contractors and bottlers.

To build the capacity of officers of Excise and Taxation Department, Sanjay Kundu said that the State Government will be requested to provide training to officers of the Department in reputed national and international institutes like IIMs, Indian School of Business.