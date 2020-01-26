Shimla: Himachal Pradesh celebrated 71st Republic Day with gaiety and fervour across the State. Functions were organized at State, District and Sub-Divisional level to mark the occasion.

Hoisting of Flags, impressive march-past, cultural programmes were highlights of the functions organized throughout the State.

Governor Bandaru Dattatraya unfurled the National Flag and took the salute during a march past at the State-level Republic Day function held at historic Ridge Maidan, Shimla.

The Governor inspected the parade and took salute from an impressive march past.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur was also present on the occasion.

The customary grand parade was led by Capt. Nikhil Kumar, 2nd Naga Regiment.

The March past was presented by contingents of Army, State Police, Home Guards, Fire Brigade, Ex-servicemen, Bharat Scouts and Guides, NCC cadets and Postal Services for the first time. A colourful cultural programme was also presented on the occasion.

Tableaux highlighting various development activities of different departments were also part of Republic Day celebration.

Later, the Governor and Chief Minister also released balloons with the name ‘Ananya’ in the air giving the message of Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao.