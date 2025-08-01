Card to cost ₹200; Renewal fee set at ₹150 annually; Cabinet approves the proposal

Shimla – The Himachal Pradesh Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) has introduced a new rule making it mandatory for women to obtain a ‘Him Bus Card’ to avail the 50% concession on bus fares. The decision, approved by the HRTC Board of Directors and presented before the state Cabinet on Thursday, aims to streamline and monitor concessional and free travel services across the state.

Under the new rule, the Him Bus Card will be issued at a cost of ₹200 with a one-year validity. The card must be renewed annually at a fee of ₹150. Without this card, no woman will be eligible for the 50% fare discount in HRTC buses.

However, women from outside Himachal Pradesh will no longer be eligible for the 50% concession, even with a card. The benefit is now restricted strictly to women belonging to the state, and they must produce the Him Bus Card at the time of travel to claim the discount.

The Cabinet was also given a presentation on HRTC’s financial losses and the misuse of concessional travel schemes. HRTC currently offers free and discounted travel to 17 different categories, including personnel of Himachal Pradesh Police.

This latest move is part of the state government’s broader efforts to organize and regulate concessional travel and to curb misuse. The decision marks a significant shift in policy as the government tightens eligibility and documentation requirements for subsidized services.

The 50% fare concession for Himachali women was a major welfare initiative, but the lack of proper monitoring had reportedly led to widespread misuse. The new card system is expected to make the process more accountable and reduce the financial burden on the transport corporation.

The rollout of the Him Bus Card is likely to begin soon, with HRTC expected to issue guidelines regarding its application and distribution process.