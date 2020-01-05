Himachal CM launches Awareness campaign on Citizenship Act

Shimla: To educate and sensitise people regarding Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today launched the Awareness campaign (Greeh Sampark Abhiyan) at Totu in Shimla.

The Chief Minister presented pamphlets and booklets regarding the Act to the shopkeepers and general public and also explained that the Act was no way against the Indian minorities. He explained the general public that the CAA was aimed at providing citizenship and was not there to withdraw the citizenship of any citizen of the country.

Later, interacting with the media, the Chief Minister said that the CAA only intended to help minority communities facing religious persecution in the three neighbouring countries Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan and would not take away anyone’s citizenship and was in no way against any community or sect.

Jai Ram Thakur accused opposition leaders for making a futile attempt to misled the people on the CAA in order to gain political mileage. He said that the CAA was no way against any citizen of the country belonging to any religion or sect. He said that the opposition was trying to intimidate the minorities of India by misleading them by terming this Act as anti-minorities.