Cabinet nod for constituting State Disaster Response Force

Free textbooks for students of 9th and 10th standards

Shimla: Keeping in view the vulnerability of the State to multiple natural and man-induced hazards, the state Cabinet decided to constitute State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) consisting of three companies.

SDRF would facilitate the State Government to pre-position its resources and mobilize them within shortest possible time in case of natural calamities. In addition to this SDRF can also be utilized during Manimahesh Yatra, Shrikhand Yatra, Kinnar Kailash Yatra and other events where preventive measures are required.

The state Cabinet decided to exempt the female candidates appearing in competitive examinations being held by Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission, Shimla and Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission Hamirpur from paying entry examination fee.

It also gave its consent to provide free text books to all the students of 9th and 10th standards of general category studying in government schools.

The Cabinet gave its nod to fill up 10 posts of Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services through direct recruitment from Himachal Pradesh Public Services Commission in Personnel Department.

The Cabinet gave its approval to fill up 174 posts of different categories in the Police Department for the smooth functioning of the department. It decided to create and fill up seven posts of different categories for Tertiary Cancer Care Centre in the department of Radiotherapy at Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College Ner Chowk in Mandi district.

The Cabinet decided to fill up one of post of Radiation Safety Officer and two posts of Medical physicist in IGMC, Shimla through direct recruitment.

It also decided to open Health Sub Centres in village Baila tehsil Chachiot, village Bhayarta, tehsil Balh and village Masogal, Sub Tehsil Pangana in Mandi district and create and fill up three posts of female health workers and three posts of male health workers to man these health institutions.

In order to ensure smooth functioning of the Excise and Taxation Department and provide adequate staff for e-way bills verification, recovery of registration verification and distillery duties and excise duty and others related works, the Cabinet decided to fill up 50 posts of Excise and Taxation Inspectors in the department through direct recruitment.

It decided to fill up 25 posts Junior Office Assistant (IT) in the Deputy Commissioner office Shimla on contract basis.

In order to promote safe and secure adventure sports and to make aero sports activities safer and more professional, the State Cabinet gave its approval to Himachal Pradesh Aero Sports Rules, 2019. This would cover various activities such as paragliding, hand-gliding and paramotor etc.