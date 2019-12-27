No provision to take citizenship in Citizenship Amendment Act: Home Minister

Amit Shah appreciates two years achievements of Himachal Government

Citizenship Amendment Act historic: Jai Ram Thakur

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressing rally at Shimla. BJP organised a rally at Shimla ot mark the completion of two years of the BJP led government in the state.

Shimla: Union Home Minister Amit Shah reiterated that no one will be stripped of citizenship during his speech at Shimla. Home Minister, while speaking at a rally at the Ridge in Shimla to mark the completion of two years of BJP government in the state, blamed the Congress for misleading people and said that the Citizenship Amendment Act has no provision to take anyone’s citizenship away.

Shah said that minorities in neighbouring countries are suffering from atrocities in the name religion and Indian Government by introducing amendment in the Citizenship Act trying to give them shelter and honourable life.

Union Home Minister congratulated the State Government led by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur for successfully completing the two years in the office and ensuring the state to emerges as the role model for the other states of the country in a matter of development.

Amit Shah congratulated the Government and people of Himachal Pradesh for becoming the first State in the country where every household has a gas connection. He said that this step would go a long way in preserving the environment of the country.

Amit Shah provided gas connections to last three beneficiaries of Himachal Grihini Suvidha Yojna, thereby making Himachal Pradesh the first State of the country with a gas connection in every house hold.

National Working President of BJP Jagat Prakash Nadda said the Union Home Minister Amit Shah was instrumental in making the dream of crores of India true by abrogating Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and also bringing several Acts and Laws to ensure safety and security of the Nation.

Nadda said that it was the then Union NDA Government which announced industrial package for Himachal Pradesh that paved way for industrial development in the State. He said that AIIMS and three medical colleges were sanctioned for State by Central BJP Government.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that the two years of present State Government had been full of good governance, innovation, people’s faith, progress and development. He said that the State Government from the day one of assuming office started working for the development of every area of the State and welfare of every section of society.

Chief Minister said that, due to the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India was poised to emerge as the ‘Super Power’ of the World. Now Article 370 and 35 A have become history and India has ‘One Constitution and One Symbol’ in entire country. He also welcomed the decision of Supreme Court regarding Shri Ram Janambhumi. He said that the Citizenship Amendment Act was an historic step taken by Union Government and people of the State support this decision as this would help in providing citizenship to the minorities of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.