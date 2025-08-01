Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet, in its latest meeting chaired by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, approved a series of significant decisions aimed at better resource utilisation, easing compliance, and promoting investment.

The Cabinet approved recommendations made by the Cabinet Sub-Committee, headed by Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani, regarding the optimal use of unutilized government buildings. The sub-committee suggested that all vacant buildings belonging to various departments be used in a phased manner. A nodal agency will also be designated to manage and allocate space to government departments, boards, and corporations in need of office infrastructure.

In a move that will benefit thousands of residents of Solan, the cabinet decided to standardise water tariff rates across the Municipal Corporation, irrespective of the service provider. The revised rates will follow the Jal Shakti Vibhag structure, ensuring uniformity and fairness for all consumers.

To reduce the backlog of tax disputes, the Cabinet approved the launch of Phase-II of the Himachal Pradesh Sadbhawana Legacy Cases Resolution Scheme, 2025, which will run for three months starting from September 1. The scheme is expected to resolve around 30,000 pending tax-related cases, including disputes under the State VAT regime for petroleum products up to the financial year 2020–21.

In a major relief to owners of unregistered construction equipment vehicles, the cabinet cleared a one-time legacy policy for their regularization. As per this policy, vehicle owners can register their equipment by paying the full applicable tax and 50% of the outstanding penalty in one lump sum. The scheme will be valid for three months after notification and is estimated to benefit over 2,700 defaulting vehicles across the state.

To attract high-value investments in the tourism sector, the cabinet approved the formation of a Tourism Investment Promotion Council under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister. The council will fast-track proposals involving investments of over ₹50 crore, ensuring clearance within 30 days.

In a bid to streamline free and concessional travel facilities in public transport, the Cabinet also gave the green light to the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) to issue HIM BUS CARDs to eligible beneficiaries, improving transparency and monitoring.