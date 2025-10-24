Mandi – A family of eight from Dadour, who went missing in the dense forests of Shikari Mata Valley, was found safe this morning near Tangral Nala at approximately 6:30 a.m. after an intensive all-night search and rescue operation. The family had visited the Shikari Mata Temple but lost their way while returning due to dense fog and darkness.

A group of nine, including four males, three females, and two children, strayed off the main road around 7:30 p.m. yesterday. When they failed to return home late at night, Janjheli Deputy Pradhan Bhim Singh alerted the police, prompting swift action from the local administration.

SDM Thunag Manu Verma oversaw the rescue efforts, coordinating multiple teams throughout the night. Initial search parties, comprising police, revenue department officials, home guards, and local volunteers, were dispatched to Budhakedar, Raigarh and Dejji but found no trace of the family. As the situation grew urgent, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) was summoned via the District Emergency Operations Center.

The SDRF team arrived in the Ruhada area at 2 a.m., equipped with advanced search tools. Through the coordinated and tireless efforts of the administration, SDRF, and local volunteers, the family was located safe and sound near Tangral Nala. All members were reported to be in good health and have safely returned home.