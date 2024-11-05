Major budgetary changes planned to boost development and infrastructure

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government is preparing for significant changes in the upcoming state budget, focusing on increasing capital expenditure. Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu held a meeting with his cabinet on Monday to discuss the working systems of various departments and the new budget priorities. The meeting, which took place before the CM left for Hamirpur, included in-depth discussions on the government’s next financial plan.

For 2024-25, the government had presented a ₹58,444 crore budget and now CM Sukhu will shift in the upcoming fiscal year as the state aims to allocate more resources to capital expenditure. The Chief Minister stressed that the government is committed to ensuring balanced development across Himachal Pradesh. He urged ministers to take innovative steps to meet public needs and enhance overall governance.

“The state government is working hard to strengthen the economy, and the benefits of our efforts are becoming visible,” CM Sukhu said during the meeting. “Our focus is on bringing development to the last person in society, ensuring that no one is left behind.”

Senior ministers, including Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, Industry Minister Harshvardhan Singh Chauhan, Agriculture Minister Chandra Kumar, Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi, and Health Minister Colonel Dhaniram Shandil, were present at the meeting.

The Chief Minister highlighted that new flagship programs, such as the ‘Sarkar Gaon Ke Dwar’ initiative, are already in place to provide governance support to remote areas of the state. He directed cabinet members to engage with local communities to better understand their needs and ensure that the benefits of government schemes reach all sections of society.

The upcoming budget will not only see a change in size but also its focus, with a higher allocation towards infrastructure and capital projects. This shift is aimed at fostering long-term development, generating employment, and making Himachal Pradesh a self-reliant state.

With the state’s economy showing signs of strengthening, CM Sukhu reiterated the government’s dedication to using its resources wisely and fairly, ensuring that the path to prosperity is inclusive for all.