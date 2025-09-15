Shimla – Approving a major recruitment drive across departments and launching a new start-up scheme to boost self-employment in the tourism sector, the Himachal Pradesh Cabinet on Monday cleared over 4,000 posts and other key decisions aimed at strengthening services in power, healthcare, education, and administration.

To address the acute shortage of manpower in the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited, the Cabinet approved the engagement of 1,602 Bijli Upbhogta Mitras and the recruitment of 1,000 T/Mates. The move aims to ensure reliable electricity services to consumers across the state.

In the revenue department, the Cabinet sanctioned the filling up of 645 posts of Patwaris on a trainee basis.

On the healthcare front, the Cabinet gave its nod for 400 posts of Staff Nurses in various medical colleges and decided to engage 200 Medical Officers as job trainees in the health department. It also approved the creation of 38 Assistant Professor posts in Cardiology, Neurology, Urology, and Gastroenterology to strengthen specialty medical services.

The meeting further approved 300 job trainees in Gram Panchayats to enhance the functioning of Panchayati Raj Institutions. Additionally, 25 posts of Steno-Typists will be created in the H.P. Secretariat.

To improve policing, the Cabinet sanctioned the filling of necessary posts in Parwanoo and Dharampur Police Stations on the National Highway in Solan district.

In the environment sector, the government decided to restructure the Department of Environment, Science, Technology and Climate Change, creating five new posts, besides sanctioning one post each of Computer Operator and Junior Scale Stenographer.

For administrative strengthening, two posts of JOA (IT) will be created in the Lokayukta office. The Cabinet also decided to place 45 teaching and 61 non-teaching staff from seven de-notified colleges into the surplus pool of the Directorate of Higher Education.

It withdrew the notification of September 6, 2025, on Higher Grade Pay that was earlier meant to benefit 89 categories of employees.

In education, the Cabinet approved 100 government schools to be affiliated with the CBSE from the next academic session.

Looking to boost tourism and employment, the Cabinet also approved the launch of the ‘Chief Minister Start-Up Scheme in the Hospitality Industry’. The scheme will provide interest subsidies of 3 percent in urban areas, 4 percent in rural areas, and 5 percent in tribal areas on loans for establishing new homestays or upgrading existing ones. The initiative aims to encourage self-employment among bonafide Himachalis in the tourism and hospitality sector.