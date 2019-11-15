Himachal starts a special campaign on prevention of drug abuse

Govt to open five de-addiction centres

Shimla: The State Social Justice and Empowerment department launched a special campaign on prevention of drug abuse and alcoholism to sensitise the people regarding ill effects of the drug abuse. Speaking at the event Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur emphasised at the need to collectively fight the evil of drug abuse by making the campaign a mass movement for the creation of ill effects of drug abuse.

Thakur said the State Government had launched multi-pronged strategy to wipe out this evil from the society. This month-long special campaign was a step in this direction and it should not remain a ceremonial event, but should be result oriented. He said that this could only be achieved with effective coordination between various departments.

Jai Ram Thakur said that medical practitioners had a major role to play to sensitise the people visiting hospitals and similarly teachers should also motivate the students to stay away from drugs. He said that police should adopt pro-active approach to crack down drug peddlers so that this nefarious cycle could be broken.

The state government has decided to open five de-addiction centres in the state and first has been dedicated today established in a private hospital at New Shimla. He said that this would provide relief to the drug addicts to come out from this social vice.

He said that State tourism hotels should also come forward to requesting the visitors to stay away from drugs.

The Chief Minister online inaugurated drug de-addiction centre at New Shimla from The Ridge and website of Himachal Pradesh State Mental Health Authority. He also released posters regarding sensitising the masses regarding ill effects of drug abuse and publicity material prepared by the Shimla district administration.

Jai Ram Thakur also flagged off anti-drug rally on the occasion.

Education Minister Suresh Bhardwaj said that the increasing cases of drug abuse in the state was indeed a matter of concern. He said that our neighbour State Punjab which was once the land of Gurus and food bowl of the country was now badly trapped in the vicious cycle of drug abuse. He said that although the State Government has taken effective steps to curb this social vice, but still a lot more needed to be done. He said that the State education department has introduced a chapter on ill effects of drug abuse.

Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Dr. Rajiv Saizal said that the future of any nation lies on the shoulders of our youth, but unfortunately the youth today have fallen in the trap of drug abuse. He said that several de- addiction centres have been established in the State. He also detailed out various activities being carried out by the department to spread awareness regarding drug abuse and also in helping the youth to come out from this vicious prey.