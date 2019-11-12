International Renuka Ji fair ends, Govt increases nazrana

CM announces IPH Sub Division at Dadhau

Renukaji: The International Renuka Ji fair concluded today. Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur paid obeisance in the Lord Parshuram temple and Mata Renuka ji temple and also participated in the ‘Dev Vidai’ procession.

The CM led the procession by giving a shoulder to the palanquin of the Lord Parshuram.

Thakur, while speaking at the occasion, said that fairs and festivals were an integral part of our rich cultural repository and concerted efforts must be made to conserve the same for the generations to come.

Chief Minister announced to increase the nazrana for palanquins (palkis) of four deities from Rs. 11 thousand to Rs. 21 thousand.

Earlier, the Chief Minister opened new Irrigation and Public Health Sub-Division at Dadhau. Sub-Division would benefit about 50,000 people of twenty-three panchayats of the area and would have four sections of Dadhau, Renuka ji, Parada and Giri Nagar. He also inaugurated water supply scheme to Sirguldhar of Nahan tehsil constructed with an amount of Rs 3.60 crore. The scheme would cover 46 habitats of four panchayats of the area.