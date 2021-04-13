Enhance Covid testing and encourage vaccination drive: Chief Minister

Dharamshala: To contain the spread of the Covid-19, the administration is gearing up to introduce more restrictions in the containment zone.

In a review meeting at Dharamshala on Tuesday, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has asked the local health and administrative authorities to declare a place or locality as a Mini containment Zone where over five Corona positive cases are reported.

He directed to increase the frequency of testing to identify the patients and further directed administration to encourage the public to vaccinate themselves.

He urged the local bodies and NGOs to come forward and help the State Government to educate people in fight against the resurge of Corona virus which is more potent and deadly than the last year.

Thakur said that the number of active cases are been rising in Kangra and Chamba districts and the persons under home isolation should be monitored regularly. He directed

“They should be guided properly to keep their morale high and should be provided thermometer, oximeters and medicines by the health authorities.”

Keeping in view the increasing number of new patients, bed capacity at Tanda Medical College should be increased, he asked the administration and further expressed concern about the alarming death rate in the second wave.