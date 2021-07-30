Shimla: A Pro-Khalistan group has reportedly threatened to disrupt the hoisting of National flag ceremony on Independence Day.

In a threat message, made through a recorded phone call to some Shimla-based journalists simultaneously from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm on Friday, outlawed separatist group has threatened to disrupt the flag hoisting ceremony by state Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur in the state.

The sender of the threat message has identified himself as Gurpatwant Singh Pannun and threatened

“We will not allow Jai Ram Thakur to hoist Indian tricolour.” The call stated that “Himachal Pradesh was part of Punjab and we are seeking a referendum in Punjab. Once we liberate Punjab, we will make sure that we take over areas of HP which were part of Punjab.”

The state Chief Minister has zeroed the threat. While interacting with the media, CM Jai Ram Thakur police were investigating the veracity of the threats.

The state Police have confirmed the message. The state police stated that the police is fully capable to secure the state and preventing anti-national elements.

Himachal Pradesh Police is fully capable of securing the State & preventing anti-national elements to thwart peace & security in HP. pic.twitter.com/hmpPiDyTtt — Himachal Pradesh Police (@himachalpolice) July 30, 2021

Meanwhile, the police have upgraded the security of GovernorRajendra Vishwanth Arlekar, CM Jai Ram Thakur, BJP National president J P Nadda and Cabinet Minister Anurag Thakur.

Today some Shimla based media persons received pre- recorded message from overseas pro-Khalistani elements. HP Police is… Posted by Himachal Pradesh Police on Friday, July 30, 2021

Police have also intensified the screening of vehicles at the inter-State borders. Police have also put in strong security and law and order measures to ensure Independence Day celebrations peaceful.