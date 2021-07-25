Shimla: Under the HP Kaushal Vikas Nigam, so far 18,409 candidates have got enrolled in short term training.

To date, 8010 candidates have completed their training and got certified.

Bachelor of Vocation is a three-year degree programme in collaboration with the department of Higher Education where the training is being provided in retail, tourism and hospitality. In this course so far 2755 candidates have been enrolled and 576 candidates got certified.

Its Graduate Add On Programme provides an opportunity for acquiring a domain and employability skills for final year graduate students in more than 25 Government Degree Colleges across the state where nationally recognized NSQF certificate is being provided to all the successful candidates.

So far 2216 candidates enrolled themselves and 1851 candidates have been certified in this course.

Any person who is not enrolled in ITI can join HPKVN sponsored short term training in ITIs. It provides free of cost NSQF aligned short term 3 to 6 months training in 38 Government ITIs across the state. Training under ITIs is optimized for upskilling, multiskilling and enhanced employability of students. So far 5876 students have enrolled themselves and 2117 students got certified under it.

Kaushal Vikas Nigam is also implementing Centrally Sponsored and State managed Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojna in the state where skill training in multiple job-oriented sectors have been provided to the youth. It also provides placement assistance to certified candidates.

Apparels, electronics and hardware, beauty and wellness, healthcare, tourism and hospitality are top-performing sectors under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojna.