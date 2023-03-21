Projects would reduce Army’s dependence on fossil fuels

New Delhi: NTPC Renewable Energy has signed an MoU with Indian Army for setting up Green Hydrogen Projects in its establishments on Build, Own and Operate model. The intent is to reduce complex logistics, and dependence on fossil fuels and to accelerate decarbonization.

Various locations of the Indian Army are powered through DG sets in off-grid locations. The Indian Army, in line with the Prime Minister’s vision of “Panchamrit” and Carbon Neutral Ladakh, intends to reduce the dependence on fossil fuel and their logistics for power generation and heat.

Under the ambit of the MoU, joint identification of potential sites would be undertaken for setting up green hydrogen projects for supplying electricity, in a phased manner. NTPC REL will also design, develop, and install renewable energy projects (solar, wind etc.) for the Indian Army.

The MoU signals an advanced approach to modernization by Indian Army and NTPC’s commitment to assist the nation in its decarbonization goals. This agreement is a first of its kind and ushers in a new era of border security backed with energy security for the lines of defence of the country.