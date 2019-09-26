BJP to choose from 11 probable and Congress recommended 10 names

Shimla: The countdown for the assembly by-election 2019 for Pachhad and Dharamshala assembly constituencies has reached in the final stage and both major political parties Congress and BJP have left the decision onto the party high command.

The Himachal Pradesh Congress, in a meeting of party State Election Committee, left the final decision regarding the party candidates on the party high command, while BJP has finalised the 11 probables for the both seats.

The Congress has decided to forward all 10 names, seven applications from Dharamsala and three from Pachhad, who had applied for party ticket, to the high command. Nine have applied for the ticket from the two segments and the name of former minister Sudhir Sharma has been recommended by the Dharamsala Block Congress Committee.

Though a formal announcement of the candidates will be made by the central leadership, the candidatures of Sudhir from Dharamsala and Gangu Ram Musafir from Pachhad are being considered almost certain.

Whereas, the BJP has recommended Umesh Dutt, Rajiv Bharadwaj, Sanjay Sharma, Rakesh Sharma, Vishal Nayyar and Vishal Chowdhary from Dharamsala and the names of Ashish Sikhta, Baldev Kashyap, Reena Kumari, Dayal Pyari and Surinder Chauhan were recommended from the Pachhad assembly constituency.

The BJP has decided to fight the byelections in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and under the command of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

The polling for the by-election is slated to be held on October 21 and the counting will take place on October 24. The both seats were fall vacant after sitting legislature were elected to Lok Sabha.