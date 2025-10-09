Himachal Pradesh is looking to attract Vietnamese investment in key growth areas, including healthcare, electric mobility, and pharmaceuticals, to boost industrial collaboration and sustainable development.

A state government delegation led by Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan held an interactive session with Vietnamese industry representatives at the Embassy of India in Hanoi to explore new partnerships and investment opportunities. The meeting focused on expanding cooperation in sectors like food processing, manufacturing, and wellness.

“India and Vietnam are rapidly growing economies, and this interaction opens avenues for Vietnamese enterprises to explore promising investment opportunities in Himachal Pradesh — a state with rich resources and a skilled workforce,” she stated.

Additional Chief Secretary (Industries) R.D. Nazeem, IAS, gave a presentation on sectoral opportunities and assured a single-window clearance system and investor-friendly infrastructure for potential investors. He also announced that both India and Vietnam aim to achieve developed nation status by 2045–47, and that enhanced industrial collaboration will play a pivotal role in realising this shared vision.

Chauhan reaffirmed the state’s commitment to green industrialisation and invited Vietnamese firms to participate in upcoming Reverse Buyer–Seller Meets (RBSMs) in Himachal Pradesh.

Prominent Vietnamese organisations including VAMI, VCCI, INCHAM Hanoi, T&T Group, Sovico Group, and Vietjet Air took part in the discussions focused on expanding cooperation in medical technology and sustainable manufacturing.