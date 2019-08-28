Tributes paid to former union minister during ‘Shradhanjali Samroh’

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that former Union Finance Minister and BJP stalwart Arun Jaitley was a suave lawmaker, a visionary politician, a seasoned Parliamentarian, a capable administrator and above all a good human being with a golden heart.

Jai Ram Thakur, while speaking after paying tributes to Arun Jaitley during the “Shradhanjli” function held in the historic Gaiety Theatre here today, credited Arun Jaitley for initiating major reforms. He said

“it was during the tenure of Shri Jaitley as Finance Minister that the Union government took several historic and brave decisions such as expanding Aadhaar to other services, rationalising subsidies to reach targeted users, driving consensus on the Goods and Services Tax (GST), managing the tailwinds of demonetisation, or powering the $32.43 billion bank recapitalisation plan etc.”

He pushed through India’s single most important tax reform since Independence, bringing the country under a unified tax regime, Thakur further added.

The Chief Minister said that as a politician, Arun Jaitley was powerful orator and for many years he was the BJP’s lead speaker in the Rajya Sabha. He said that Jaitley was a regular visitor to Himachal Pradesh, be it as a senior BJP leader or as a leading advocate of the country. Jaitley was sympathetic towards the developmental aspirations and needs of the State as Finance Minister, CM further stated.

Education Minister Suresh Bhardwaj said that Arun Jaitley was a multi-talented personality who made immense contribution towards the nation while holding offices in various capacities. He also shared some old memories with Shri Jaitley.

RSS Sangh Sanchalak Dr Vir Singh Rangra also remembered the contribution of Arun Jaitley towards development of the Nation.

Himachal Pradesh State Congress President Kuldeep Singh Rathore also paid floral tributes to Jaitley and said that he was not only a great leader but also a noted advocate and orator.