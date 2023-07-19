In a significant move to strengthen the organizational structure of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Himachal Pradesh, State President Dr Rajeev Bindal announced the appointment of 17 district presidents. Among the notable appointments was the independent candidate, Bilaspur’s Swatantra Sanmanyan, who was chosen as the District President, reflecting the party’s commitment to inclusivity.

The newly appointed district presidents are as follows:

Ratan Singh Pal – Solan Vinay Gupta – Sirmaur Balbir Chaudhary – Una Nihal Chand – Mandi Dheeraj Narayal – Kangra Sachin Sharma – Nurpur Sanjeev Sharma – Dehra Haridutt Sharma – Palampur Rajendra Bodh – Lahaul Spiti Arvind Chandel – Kullu Heera Lal – Sundernagar Deshraj Sharma – Hamirpur Balbir Chowdhary – Chamba Swatantra Sanmanyan – Bilaspur Arun Falta – Mahasu Prem Thakur – Shimla Yashwant Negi – Kinnaur

In a statement, Dr. Rajeev Bindal expressed his congratulations to all the newly appointed district presidents, emphasizing their critical role in advancing the party’s objectives at the local level.

Furthermore, the outgoing district presidents were not overlooked, as they were appointed as members of the State Working Committee. The individuals appointed to this committee are as follows:

Jasveer Singh Nagpal – Chamba Chandrabhushan Nag – Kangra Bhim Sen – Kullu Ranveer Singh – Mandi Harish Sharma – Hamirpur Manohar Lal Sharma – Una Ashutosh Vidya – Solan Vijay Parmar – Shimla Sanjeev Hara – Kinnaur

Dr. Rajeev Bindal assured that these appointments would take effect immediately, further emphasizing the party’s commitment to effective and efficient governance in the state. The reshuffle is expected to invigorate the party and strengthen its presence across all districts, preparing them for future political challenges.