Shiksha Saath Mobile App to monitor and evaluate education system in schools, e-Samwad to connect teachers and parents

Shimla: Aiming to ensure provision of quality education and enhancing learning outcomes of students, the Himachal Pradesh government is introducing a Sampark Smartshala English and Maths programme in 10,661 Government Primary Schools. The programme is expecting to benefit over 3.2 lakh students of the State.

The Chief Minister expressed hope that the Sampark Smartshala English and Maths Programme would go a long way in solving the problem of how to improve learning outcomes in our schools by overcoming discomfort of the teachers in teaching English and Maths. CM hoped

“I am sure that this smart-kit will definitely enhance learning outcomes of lakhs of the students of the State”

Jai Ram Thakur said the education sector in the State as well as in the country has witnessed a sea change. The state government has taken a strategic approach to education with a combination of academic and administrative reforms. He said that new learning and teaching aids would prove helpful in attracting the students to learn new things and acquire knowledge.

CV Raman virtual classroom to make optimum use of technology

Jai Ram Thakur said that use of new technology is not only helpful in prompt delivery of public services, but also beneficial in monitoring of various on-going projects. The two new apps launched by the education department would help in bringing out qualitative improvement in education. He said that CV Raman virtual classroom would be introduced in the State which would provide teaching facilities to the students of various schools through optimum use of technology.

The Chief Minister also launched “Shiksha Saath Mobile App” for monitoring and evaluating the education system in the schools which would work off line as well. He also launched “e-Samwad mobile app” to create direct contact with the teachers and parents under the Samgra Shiksha Abhiyan. This would be made available to over 15,000 schools of the State.

Education Minister Suresh Bhardwaj said that the state government is committed to provide quality education to the students and the Education department is ensuring optimum use of technology in imparting quality education to the students. He said that over 6000 elementary teachers have been recruited in the State during the last one and a half years, which shows to commitment of the government to strengthen government schools.

Principal Secretary, Education K.K. Pant, Director, Higher Education Dr. Amarjeet Sharma, Director Elementary Education Rohit Jamwal and other senior officers were also present on the occasion among others.