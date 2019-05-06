Cong leaders compelling Virbhadra Singh to issue misleading statements: Jai Ram Thakur claims

Dehar/Mandi: Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur claimed that few Congress leaders are putting pressure on their senior party leader Virbhadra Singh to make misleading statements during the Lok Sabha elections.

Thakur, in a public meeting today at Dehar in Sundernagar Assembly segment of Mandi district, termed it unfortunate that these leaders are trying to dictate terms to an experience leader of Virbhadra Singh’s stature.

The Chief Minister said that though everyone has right to express his views in democracy but few Congress leaders are giving wrong feedback to their high command and senior party leader Virbhadra Singh. He said there has always been conflict between Virbhadra Singh and Pt. Sukhram and now the Congress party is trying to delude the public on their names. Virbhadra Singh has publically announced that he cannot back up Pt. Sukhram because he has failed to be honest to the Congress party, Thakur further added.

Jai Ram Thakur said the Congress leaders know that the BJP is going to ensure victory on all the four Lok Sabha seats of the state with thumping margin and this was the reason they were shying away from contesting the elections and are now resorting to undignified statements which is not good for healthy democratic set up.

He said that the country today is safe and strong in the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the country once again needs him to become the Prime Minister. On the other hand, Congress President Rahul Gandhi is dreaming of becoming the Prime Minister but he has failed miserably to assure people about his vision for the country. He said that after Lok Sabha elections, the country would be free of the Congress party and Gandhi family.