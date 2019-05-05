Five killed in a road accident

Mandi: Five people were killed and one injured in a road accident when the Alto car they were travelling in fell into a deep gorge Baagachanogi in Tehsil Thunag of Mandi district around 12 PM today.

Six people were travelling in the car and five of them were killed on the spot, while one critically injured has been shifted to nearby hospital. The deceased have been identified as Kumbar Singh, Prem, Roshan Lal, Chiranji Lal and Krishan Chand.

The victims were on their way to attend a BJP rally of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur at Seraj.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has expressed grief over the car accident. The Chief Minister has directed district administration to ensure immediate relief and provide all possible help to kin of victims of this tragic accident.

Thakur has also directed the administration to provide immediate medical treatment to the injured person.

Chief Minister has prayed to the Almighty to give peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss. He said that the state government was with the affected families in this hour of distress.