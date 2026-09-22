Shimla: The President of India has appointed Dinesh Bhatt, 57, a native of Shimla and a Principal District and Sessions Judge in the Delhi Higher Judicial Service, as an Additional Judge of the Delhi High Court. He took the oath of office on Tuesday.

Born in Shimla in 1969, Bhatt completed his schooling up to Class 12 at St. Edward’s School. He pursued a B.Sc. degree at Sanjauli College and later obtained his LL.B. from Himachal Pradesh University in 1993.

After completing his law degree, he began practising at the Himachal Pradesh High Court in Shimla. In 2008, he was selected for the Delhi Higher Judicial Service as an Additional District and Sessions Judge, securing the top rank in the examination.

During his 16-year career in the Delhi Higher Judicial Service, Bhatt served in various courts and handled several judicial responsibilities. He also served as a District and Sessions Judge and later as a Principal District and Sessions Judge in Delhi.

While studying and practising law in Shimla, Bhatt was also associated with various social service activities. He participated in tree plantation drives and assisted differently-abled persons, destitute women, elderly people, and poor patients.