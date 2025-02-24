The Himachal Pradesh government is set to implement a major policy shift by authorizing panchayats to enforce Town and Country Planning (TCP) rules for construction in their respective areas. The initiative will begin in the tribal district of Lahaul-Spiti before being extended to all panchayats across the state.

Under the new framework, panchayats will regulate commercial and residential constructions while ensuring compliance with TCP norms. The TCP department will not interfere in the process, but the planning rules will remain unchanged. This step is aimed at preventing haphazard construction, particularly in ecologically fragile regions like Lahaul-Spiti, where unregulated development has increased since the opening of the Atal Tunnel.

To prevent unplanned urbanization, the government has prepared a regional plan that aligns with TCP guidelines but will be enforced by the panchayats. As part of this, obtaining a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from the panchayat will be mandatory for electricity and water connections. If a building does not conform to TCP rules, the panchayat will not issue an NOC.

Specific regulations will apply in Lahaul-Spiti due to its ecological sensitivity. Construction on slopes steeper than 45 degrees will be prohibited, setbacks as per TCP norms will have to be maintained, and a minimum landholding of four biswa will be required for residential construction.

This policy change follows the government’s decision in 2023 to withdraw the Atal Tunnel Planning Area notification after strong opposition from local residents. By shifting implementation authority to panchayats, the state aims to maintain planned development while respecting local governance and environmental concerns.