Shimla: After months of wait and delay, political manoeuvring, and suspense, the election for the Shimla Zila Parishad Chairman and Vice-Chairman was finally conducted, and as expected, the BJP clinched the important posts. Bhupendra Sisodia was elected Chairman, while independent member Bharat Singh Klanta won the Vice-Chairman’s post with BJP backing.

In the election for the Chairman’s post, Sisodia secured 13 votes, defeating Congress-backed candidate Surendra Retka, who received 10 votes. Two votes were declared invalid. Sisodia’s 13 votes gave him the required majority in the 25-member Zila Parishad.

The election for Vice-Chairman also went in favour of the BJP-backed camp. Independent member Bharat Singh Klanta secured 14 votes, while his rival Meenakshi received 10 votes. One vote was rejected.

Klanta had contested the Zila Parishad election as an independent candidate and later extended his support to the BJP during the process. The BJP subsequently backed him for the Vice-Chairman’s post, making his support crucial in tilting the balance of power in the Zila Parishad.

Before the election, the BJP had 11 members and the Congress 10 in the 25-member house, while independent members held the key to determining the leadership. The BJP-backed camp ultimately managed to secure the required numbers for both top positions.

The results brought an end to the prolonged uncertainty surrounding the election of the Zila Parishad office-bearers. BJP workers and supporters celebrated the victory at the Zila Parishad members, raising slogans after the results were announced.