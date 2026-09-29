Shimla: The ‘Brain of Himachal-2026’ examination, organised by Aspire IIT & Medical, witnessed an overwhelming response from students across Himachal Pradesh, with 13,182 students from 1,348 schools appearing for the examination at 98 centres across the state.

The examination was organised with the objective of identifying academic talent, strengthening students’ competitive abilities and providing them with the right direction for their future studies.

The students were assessed on various parameters, including mental ability, logical reasoning, analytical skills, mathematical understanding and subject knowledge. The large-scale participation from schools in different parts of the state turned the examination into a statewide platform for identifying and encouraging student talent.

Brand-New Car for Overall Winner

To motivate students, the ‘Brain of Himachal-2026’ has announced a wide range of prizes and educational benefits. The overall winner will receive a brand-new car as the grand prize.

Apart from this, ₹21,000 cash prizes will be awarded to toppers from Classes 5 to 12. Students securing various ranks will also receive cash prizes, scholarships, certificates, medals and other educational rewards.

According to the organisers, the total value of prizes and educational benefits exceeds ₹2 crore.

Yogendra Kumar Meena, Managing Director, Aspire IIT & Medical, said the objective of ‘Brain of Himachal’ goes beyond conducting an examination.

He said the initiative aims to identify hidden talent from every part of Himachal Pradesh and provide students with opportunities, guidance and a platform to develop their potential.

“There is no shortage of talent among the students of Himachal Pradesh. What they need is the right direction, proper guidance and an opportunity to prove their potential,” he said.

Meena said the initiative has been designed to allow students to assess their abilities at the state level while simultaneously developing the skills required for major competitive examinations.