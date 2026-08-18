Shimla: Former Union Minister and Hamirpur MP Anurag Singh Thakur has not been given a key organisational responsibility in the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) newly announced national team, leaving Himachal Pradesh without any prominent representation in the party’s latest national organisational structure.

The new BJP national team, announced on Monday by BJP National President Nitin Nabin, includes national office-bearers as well as leaders responsible for various Morchas and organisational cells. However, no major organisational responsibility has been assigned to a prominent leader from Himachal Pradesh.

Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all the newly appointed office bearers of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s National Team.



With a blend of experience and energy, this team will give new momentum to the organisation under the guidance of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri… pic.twitter.com/JaNKozwo4H — Nitin Nabin (@NitinNabin) August 17, 2026

The development has triggered political discussion in the state, particularly because expectations were high that Himachal could secure an important position in the national organisation.

Anurag Thakur’s Name Was in Focus

Before the announcement, former Union Minister Anurag Thakur was among the prominent names being discussed for a possible national-level organisational role.

Thakur has extensive experience within the BJP organisation. He has served as a Union Minister and previously headed the BJP Yuva Morcha at the national level. His long association with the party organisation and electoral experience had led to speculation that he could be entrusted with a significant responsibility at the Centre.

Political circles had particularly discussed the possibility of Thakur being given a role connected with election management, organisational affairs or coordination.

However, the new national team does not give him any such major responsibility for the time being.

Indu Goswami Also Misses Out

Another Himachal leader whose name was being discussed for a possible national assignment was former Rajya Sabha MP Indu Goswami.

Goswami has been associated with the BJP organisation for a long period and has worked extensively with the party’s Mahila Morcha. Her organisational experience and association with women’s leadership had led to expectations that she could receive a national-level responsibility.

However, she too has not found a prominent place in the newly announced national structure.

The absence of both names has added to the political discussion over the BJP’s organisational priorities for Himachal Pradesh.

Himachal’s Absence Significant Ahead of Elections

The development assumes greater significance because the next Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections are expected in around a year and a half.

The state BJP is currently focused on strengthening its organisational network, expanding its grassroots presence and raising issues against the Congress government. The party is also expected to intensify its preparations for the forthcoming Assembly battle.

In this backdrop, a national organisational position for a senior Himachal leader could have provided the state unit with an additional channel of influence within the BJP’s central decision-making structure.

The absence of a major Himachal leader from the new national team has therefore raised questions among political observers about the central leadership’s strategy for the state.

Is BJP Planning a Different Strategy for Himachal?

The latest organisational appointments have also prompted speculation about whether the BJP central leadership is preparing a different strategy for Himachal Pradesh.

One possibility being discussed is that the party may prefer to keep its senior Himachal leaders focused primarily on state-level political and electoral activities rather than assigning them national organisational responsibilities.

Another possibility is that Himachal could receive representation in a future organisational reshuffle or through other national-level appointments.

For now, however, the state has not received a representation in the newly announced national team.