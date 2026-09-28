Phagwara: A student protest at a private university in Phagwara turned violent over the weekend after allegations of assault against a female student circulated on social media. The unrest escalated into vandalism, arson, clashes between students and police and a blockade of the Jalandhar–Phagwara National Highway.

The situation has also led the university to suspend regular classes for 10 days from September 28 and postpone mid-term examinations until further notice. Police have registered an FIR in connection with the alleged sexual assault and constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the matter.

Protest began over allegations involving a female student

The immediate trigger for the protest was a series of claims circulating among students and on social media that a female student had allegedly been sexually assaulted on the university campus. Some students claimed that the alleged assault involved a worker and that the student subsequently died by suicide.

The claims quickly spread across the campus, triggering demonstrations, particularly around the girls’ hostel area. According to reports, students demanded that the authorities register a case and take action against the alleged perpetrator.

However, the university rejected the allegations as false, baseless and fabricated, and urged students not to believe or circulate unverified information. LPU said misinformation was creating confusion and disturbing the campus environment.

The police position evolved as the situation developed. While early reports said police had not confirmed the alleged incident, authorities subsequently registered a rape case based on the statement of a woman student and began an investigation.

From protest to vandalism and arson; Police vehicles set on fire

What began as a student demonstration later escalated dramatically.

Protesters allegedly damaged university property, smashed window panes, threw objects and set parts of buildings and other material on fire. The unrest subsequently spread outside the campus, with students blocking the Jalandhar–Phagwara National Highway.

The highway blockade caused major traffic disruption, with long queues of vehicles reported. Police and security personnel were deployed in large numbers to control the situation and restore traffic movement.

The violence intensified again on Sunday evening when protesters and police confronted each other. Reports said stones and bricks were thrown at police, following which police resorted to a lathi charge. Students and police personnel were reported injured in the confrontation.

The situation took a more serious turn on Sunday evening when several police vehicles were set ablaze during clashes.

According to reports, at least three police vehicles were burnt as violence spread around the campus. A portion of a university building was also reportedly set on fire.

Visuals circulating from the campus showed students climbing onto a MiG-23 aircraft and a tank displayed on university premises amid the unrest.

The violence prompted a heavy police deployment around the university and surrounding roads.

FIR registered, SIT formed; University denies allegations circulating on social media

Amid growing pressure from students, Punjab Police registered an FIR relating to the alleged sexual assault. Authorities have also constituted a Special Investigation Team to examine the allegations.

Investigators are expected to examine CCTV footage, mobile-phone information and forensic evidence as part of the probe. The FIR was reportedly registered against an unidentified person on the basis of the woman’s statement.

The development is significant because the initial police position had been that there was no confirmed complaint corresponding to the allegations circulating on social media. The subsequent registration of the case means that the allegations are now subject to a formal criminal investigation rather than being treated solely as social-media claims.

LPU has maintained that several claims being circulated online are false and misleading.

In its communication to students, the university appealed for calm and asked students to remain inside their hostels or residences and avoid participating in disruptive activities. It has described the circulating allegations as “false, baseless and fabricated”.

The conflicting positions have become a central feature of the controversy: students have demanded action over allegations they believe point to a serious security failure, while the university has disputed the wider claims circulating online.

The police investigation is now expected to establish what actually happened and determine whether the allegations of sexual assault and subsequent events are substantiated.

Classes suspended, mid-term exams postponed; Security tightened around the campus

In the wake of the violence, the university announced that regular classes would be suspended for 10 days from September 28.

LPU has also postponed its mid-term examinations until further notice, citing the safety and well-being of students amid the continuing unrest. Students have reportedly been advised either to return to their hometowns or remain safely inside their hostels.

The decision effectively brings academic activity on the campus to a temporary halt while police and university authorities deal with the situation.

Security has been substantially increased around the university following the clashes. Police deployment has been strengthened around the campus and the affected highway, while authorities have worked to prevent further violence and restore normal traffic movement.

The scale of the response reflects the seriousness of the situation at a university that has a very large student population. The Tribune reported that LPU has more than 30,000 students.

Social media played a major role

One of the most important aspects of the episode has been the rapid spread of unverified information through social media.

Reports of an alleged rape and suicide circulated before the facts surrounding the incident had been established publicly. These claims triggered anger among students and contributed to the rapid escalation of the protest.

The episode has therefore raised concerns beyond the alleged crime itself—particularly about campus communication, student safety, the handling of sensitive allegations and the dangers of unverified information spreading rapidly through large student communities.

With an FIR registered and an SIT constituted, the focus has shifted from the protests to establishing the facts.

Investigators will have to determine whether the alleged sexual assault occurred, identify the person responsible if the allegation is substantiated, establish the circumstances surrounding the complainant and verify the various claims that circulated on social media.

At the same time, authorities will have to investigate the violence on campus, including vandalism, arson, damage to university property, attacks on police personnel and the burning of vehicles.