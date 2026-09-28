Solan: Two professors at Jaypee University of Information Technology (JUIT), Waknaghat, were honoured with the Award of Excellence for developing and promoting biogas technology for waste management and renewable energy generation.

Prof. Sudhir Syal and Prof. Ashish Kumar received the award from Member of Parliament Anurag Sharma during the Chief Minister Educational Conclave held on September 25. The event was organised by the Himachal Pradesh Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Commission (HPPERC).

The award recognised their work in the installation of biogas reactors with a cumulative capacity of around 31 cubic metres across Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh. The systems have been installed at a range of institutions, including government establishments, educational institutions, defence organisations and industrial facilities.

The professors and their research team have developed biogas solutions particularly suited to hilly and rural areas, where waste management and access to conventional energy sources can pose challenges. Their work focuses on converting food waste into useful renewable energy while supporting decentralised waste-to-energy systems.

Prof. Syal and Prof. Kumar, along with their team members, have jointly executed three funded research projects and secured two patents related to their work.

The practical application of the technology was also demonstrated at the JUIT campus during the recent LPG crisis. The biogas digesters installed on the campus were used to prepare tea for faculty and staff, highlighting the potential of locally generated biogas as an alternative energy source.