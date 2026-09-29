Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has announced cash awards of approximately ₹5.33 crore for the state’s medal-winning sportspersons who represented India at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

The cash rewards have been announced in recognition of the athletes’ outstanding performances, hard work and dedication, which brought laurels to Himachal Pradesh at the international sporting event.

Under the Himachal Pradesh Sports Council Cash Award Rules, 2024, the four Himachali members of the Indian women’s Kabaddi team that won the Gold Medal will receive ₹33.33 lakh each.

The players — Pushpa Rana, Ritu Negi, Jyoti Thakur and Bhavna Thakur — will collectively receive approximately ₹1.33 crore. The team award has been distributed among the Himachali players in proportion to their participation, as prescribed under the rules.

Among the individual medal winners, Sawan Barwal of Mandi will receive ₹2.50 crore for his Silver Medal in the Men’s Marathon.

Seema Kumari of Chamba will receive ₹1.50 crore for securing the Bronze Medal in the Women’s 10,000-metre event.

Congratulating the medal winners, their families, coaches and support staff, Chief Minister Sukhu said their achievements were a matter of pride for Himachal Pradesh.

He said the athletes’ dedication, discipline and determination had brought honour to the state and demonstrated the potential of Himachal’s youth on the international sporting stage.

The Chief Minister added that the achievements of the medal winners would inspire more young people in the state to take up sports and work towards excellence at the national and international levels.

The cash awards are being provided under the state’s sports award framework to recognise the achievements of Himachali sportspersons representing the country at major international competitions.