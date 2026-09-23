Pachhad MLA Reena Kashyap Gets Key Organisational Role in Jammu & Kashmir

Shimla: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced a fresh set of organisational appointments, retaining senior leader and Mathura MLA Shrikant Sharma as the party’s In-Charge for Himachal Pradesh and appointing Rajya Sabha MP Darshana Singh as Co-In-Charge of the state.

The appointments are part of the BJP’s latest nationwide organisational exercise covering various states and Union Territories.

Shrikant Sharma will continue to oversee the party’s organisational affairs in Himachal Pradesh. His continuation provides organisational continuity at a time when the state BJP is preparing for its next phase of political and organisational activities.

Sharma, a senior BJP leader from Uttar Pradesh, has held several important responsibilities in the party as well as in government. He served as Energy Minister in the Uttar Pradesh government and has also handled organisational and media-related responsibilities at the national level.

He was appointed BJP election in-charge for Himachal Pradesh ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and was subsequently given responsibility for the state organisation. Under his charge during the Lok Sabha polls, the BJP won all four parliamentary constituencies in Himachal Pradesh.

Darshana Singh to Assist in Himachal

Rajya Sabha MP Darshana Singh has been appointed Co-In-Charge of Himachal Pradesh. The senior BJP leader from Uttar Pradesh has extensive organisational experience, particularly in the party’s Mahila Morcha.

Singh began her active political journey in 2008 and subsequently held several organisational positions. These included serving as Chandauli district president of the BJP Mahila Morcha, a member of the state executive and a functionary in the BJP’s Kashi region.

She later became president of the Uttar Pradesh BJP Mahila Morcha and also served as national vice-president of the Mahila Morcha.

Singh has been a Member of the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh since July 2022. She holds a postgraduate degree in History and was also associated with All India Radio and Doordarshan before taking up full-time political and organisational responsibilities.

Her appointment as Co-In-Charge gives the Himachal BJP an additional senior organisational leader to coordinate party activities in the state.

Reena Kashyap Gets Jammu & Kashmir Responsibility

In another important appointment for Himachal Pradesh, Pachhad MLA Reena Kashyap has been given a key organisational responsibility in Jammu & Kashmir. She has been appointed BJP Co-In-Charge for the Union Territory, with Satish Poonia named as its In-Charge.

Kashyap represents the Pachhad Assembly constituency in Sirmaur district. She entered the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly after winning the Pachhad by-election in 2019 and subsequently retained the seat in the 2022 Assembly elections.