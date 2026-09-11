Waknaghat (Solan): Bahra University hosted a two-day national conference on “Advanced Materials and Simulation Techniques,” bringing together academicians, researchers, faculty members and students from leading institutions across the country to deliberate on emerging developments in science and technology.

The conference provided a platform for academic exchange, research presentations and discussions on advanced materials, simulation techniques and their applications in scientific research and technological innovation.

Researchers and participants from institutions including Sant Baba Bhag Singh University, Chandigarh University, IIT Bombay, Amity University, Shoolini University, Kurukshetra University, DIT University Dehradun, Kirori Mal College Delhi, Rayat Bahra Professional University, Lovely Professional University and NITTTR Chandigarh participated in the conference.

Professor Mahavir, Vice-Chancellor of Himachal Pradesh University, inaugurated the conference. Prof Mahavir highlighted the increasing importance of research and innovation in addressing contemporary challenges. He encouraged young researchers to undertake meaningful and application-oriented research and explore ways to connect scientific knowledge with real-world requirements.

Professor Sandeep Kumar Agarwal of Kurukshetra University delivered the keynote address and deliberated on emerging trends in advanced materials and simulation-based research. He emphasised the importance of computational and simulation techniques in understanding complex scientific problems and developing innovative solutions.

The technical sessions featured presentations and discussions involving experts, faculty members and research scholars. Dr Sandeep Chauhan and Dr Ramesh Thakur from Himachal Pradesh University were among the academic contributors, while Manisha Kohli chaired a technical session.

The sessions provided students and researchers with an opportunity to present their work, exchange ideas and interact with experts from different institutions. The discussions also highlighted the importance of interdisciplinary research and collaboration in advancing scientific knowledge.

Gurvinder Singh Bahra, Chancellor of Bahra University and Chief Patron of the conference, congratulated the participants, researchers and organising team on the successful completion of the event.

He said, “Research and knowledge have the power to open new possibilities and create meaningful change.” He added that conferences of this nature provide young researchers an opportunity to learn, exchange ideas and look beyond the boundaries of their individual fields.

The university leadership also appreciated the efforts of the organising team. Vice-Chancellor Professor RP Nainta, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Professor Sushil Chaudhry congratulated the organisers and participants for making the conference a success.