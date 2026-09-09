Chandigarh: LM Thapar School of Management (LMTSM), a constituent of Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology, has launched its five-year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM), welcoming its inaugural 2026–2031 cohort through an intensive orientation programme at its Derabassi campus.

Designed for ambitious high-school graduates, the integrated programme combines foundational learning in social sciences, humanities, quantitative techniques and business fundamentals with advanced management education. Aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the programme emphasises multidisciplinary learning, flexible academic progression, skill-based training and holistic leadership development.

The IPM curriculum provides students with early exposure to emerging areas such as data analytics, artificial intelligence tools, sustainability and experiential learning. It aims to equip students with strong intellectual foundations and practical skills needed to excel in a rapidly evolving global economy.

Alongside professional competencies, the programme places emphasis on human values, corporate sustainability and value-based business principles, with the objective of developing responsible and socially conscious future business leaders.

The inaugural cohort participated in a structured induction programme designed to support their academic, personal and professional transition from school to business school. The programme featured workshops on “School to B-School: Learn, Adapt, Grow,” “Learning the LMTSM Way,” and “Leading with a Growth Mindset.” Students also undertook a guided visit to Chandigarh’s Rock Garden as part of the orientation activities.

The programme further focused on skill development and career preparedness through sessions on “Innovation & Entrepreneurship,” personal finance through “Investment Strategies for All Stages of Life,” international exchange opportunities and career placement readiness. A Cultural Eve also provided students an opportunity to interact with their peers and showcase their talents.

Emphasis was also placed on ethics, values and community engagement through sessions including “Human Values in the AI Era” and an interactive “Seniors Unplugged: Ask & Learn” panel. The interaction enabled students to gain insights from senior students and better understand the academic and professional opportunities available to them.

Chief Guest Nishit Jain, Senior Special Advisor (Asia) at EFMD, encouraged the students to align their individual career aspirations with broader national development goals. He urged them to think beyond the present, set ambitious goals and envision their contribution to India’s growth by 2047, while also reminding them to enjoy the journey and maintain a positive outlook.

Prof. D. P. Goyal, Director, LMTSM, assured students and their families of a nurturing academic environment. Highlighting the transition from school to college as an important phase of personal development, he said that greater freedom comes with greater responsibility, ownership and accountability.