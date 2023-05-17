Shimla – In a move that will bring relief to thousands of employees, the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) has decided to restore the old pension scheme. This decision is expected to benefit around 7,000 employees of the corporation. The HRTC Managing Director, Sandeep Kumar, has issued instructions to all divisional and regional managers in this regard.

The HRTC Board of Directors had approved the restoration of the old pension scheme, following which the HRTC management issued instructions to the divisional and regional managers to inform the employees about the government’s standard operating procedure (SOP) regarding pension. The employees will have the option to choose between the old and new pension schemes, and they will have 60 days to make their decision. The HRTC management has also instructed the divisional and regional managers to stop the monthly NPS deduction of the employees.

The decision to restore the old pension scheme has been welcomed by the employees. Many employees had been demanding the restoration of the old pension scheme, citing its benefits over the new pension scheme.

The HRTC management has stated that the restoration of the old pension scheme will not have any adverse impact on the corporation’s finances. The corporation will continue to meet its obligations towards its employees and provide them with all the necessary benefits.