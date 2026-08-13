New Delhi: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today visited Himachal Niketan at Dwarka, New Delhi, and reviewed the progress of the building, which is nearing completion.

During the visit, the Chief Minister took detailed stock of the ongoing construction and directed the concerned officers to complete the remaining finishing works at the earliest. He emphasised that the facility should be made operational within the stipulated timeframe so that it could be dedicated to the people of Himachal Pradesh at the earliest.

CM Sukhu said Himachal Niketan would provide comfortable and quality accommodation to people from the state visiting the national capital, particularly those coming to Delhi for medical treatment and educational purposes. He said the facility would offer almost four-star category amenities and serve as an important support system for Himachalis visiting the national capital.

Constructed at an estimated cost of around ₹190 crore, Himachal Niketan will have 107 rooms, besides a restaurant, banquet hall, two multipurpose halls, a meeting hall and student dormitories.

The facility will also feature adequate parking space, landscaped gardens, EV charging stations and other modern amenities aimed at providing a convenient stay to visitors.

The Chief Minister said the project was of significant importance for the people of Himachal Pradesh and directed officials to ensure that all remaining works were completed within the stipulated timeframe without compromising on quality standards.

He stressed that timely completion of the project would enable Himachal residents visiting Delhi to avail themselves of better accommodation facilities, especially during extended stays for treatment, education and other important purposes.