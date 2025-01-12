Solan – A newborn baby girl was discovered abandoned on the roadside at Kala Mor in Solan. A street vendor spotted the infant and promptly informed the police.

Upon receiving the alert, police officials rushed to the location and took the baby into their custody. She was immediately admitted to the regional hospital in Solan, where she is undergoing treatment.

Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh confirmed the incident and stated that an investigation is underway to trace those responsible for abandoning the child.

Authorities are appealing to the public for any information related to the case. Meanwhile, the baby is reported to be in stable condition under medical care.