Shimla: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of Himachal Pradesh from July 27 to July 29, warning of an increased risk of landslides, flash floods, waterlogging, and other rain-related incidents as monsoon activity is expected to intensify across the state.

According to the latest weather bulletin issued by the IMD’s Shimla centre, light to moderate rainfall is likely to continue across most parts of Himachal Pradesh between July 23 and July 29. The department has indicated that while scattered rain will persist from July 24 to July 26, the southwest monsoon is expected to become more active from July 27, bringing widespread heavy rainfall to several districts.

The Meteorological Department has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in Kangra, Mandi, and Shimla districts on July 27. Heavy rainfall is also likely at isolated places in Chamba, Kullu, Solan, and Sirmaur districts. The department cautioned that persistent rainfall during this period could significantly increase the risk of landslides, flash floods, and overflowing rivers and streams, particularly in vulnerable and low-lying areas.

The IMD has further warned that heavy rainfall may lead to waterlogging in urban areas, disruption of road connectivity, and hazardous driving conditions due to slippery roads, poor visibility, and falling debris. Residents living near rivers, seasonal nullahs, and landslide-prone slopes have been advised to remain alert as water levels may rise rapidly during intense spells of rain.

The Meteorological Department has appealed to residents and tourists to avoid visiting landslide- and flash flood-prone areas, maintain a safe distance from rivers and streams, and refrain from unnecessary travel during periods of heavy rainfall. People have also been advised to follow weather updates and adhere to advisories issued by the district administration and the IMD to ensure their safety.

With the monsoon expected to regain momentum over the coming days, authorities are closely monitoring the weather situation and have urged the public to remain vigilant and take all necessary precautions to minimise the impact of adverse weather conditions.