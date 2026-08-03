Shimla: In a major move aimed at promoting planned urban development and enhancing public safety, the Himachal Pradesh government is preparing to introduce a new policy to regulate construction along highways and in environmentally sensitive areas across the state.

Under the proposed policy, the area extending 50 to 100 metres on both sides of national highways and four-lane roads will be notified as a ‘planning area’, where construction of buildings will be allowed only in accordance with prescribed planning norms and regulations.

The government also plans to declare landslide-prone zones, flood-prone areas, natural drainage channels, and old dumping sites as ‘no-construction zones’ to prevent disasters and reduce risks to human life and property. In addition, Shimla’s Jakhu Hills and other ecologically sensitive locations will receive special protection under the proposed framework.

Addressing reporters at the State Secretariat on Monday, Town and Country Planning Minister Rajesh Dharmani said the objective of the policy is not to stop development but to ensure that it takes place in a safe, sustainable, and environmentally responsible manner.

“The government’s intention is to protect both people and the environment while ensuring orderly development,” the minister said, adding that unregulated construction close to highways often creates safety hazards and complicates the provision of essential public infrastructure.

According to the minister, regulating construction alongside highways will not only reduce the risk of road accidents but also make it easier to develop and maintain basic civic infrastructure, including drinking water supply, sewerage systems, electricity networks, and drainage facilities.

To identify vulnerable locations, the government will involve gram panchayats in mapping high-risk areas across the state. Their local knowledge is expected to play a key role in identifying lands vulnerable to landslides, flooding, and other natural hazards.

For privately owned land that may be designated as a no-construction zone, the government is working on a transparent compensation mechanism. Rajesh Dharmani said the state is considering offering landowners the option of selling such land to the government at the prevailing circle rate, ensuring that affected property owners are treated fairly.