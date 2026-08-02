Shimla: In a major step towards improving passenger convenience and promoting public transport, the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) has decided to introduce the ‘Him Bus Plus Card’, bringing the existing Green Card, Yellow Card, and Samman Card under a single integrated platform.

The new card will begin rolling out this week at HRTC bus stands and depots across the state. The Corporation will also provide an online application facility to make the process more convenient for commuters.

According to HRTC, the Him Bus Plus Card will be available for an annual fee of ₹365 and will offer passengers fare discounts ranging from 5 per cent to 15 per cent, depending on the travel category. The Corporation has also announced a one-month window for passengers to obtain the new card.

Officials said the unified card will replace the existing Green, Yellow, and Samman cards, enabling all concessionary benefits to be accessed through a single smart card. The move is expected to simplify the fare concession system, reduce administrative complexity, and provide a seamless travel experience for passengers.

HRTC has directed all depot managers and concerned officials across the state to complete preparations for issuing the new cards. Technical and administrative formalities are in the final stages, and passengers will be able to obtain the cards on the spot at major bus stands after submitting the required application.

HRTC Managing Director Nipun Jindal said the initiative is aimed at encouraging more people to use public transport by offering financial incentives while also supporting environmentally sustainable mobility.

“This integrated card system will make travel more convenient for passengers and strengthen the use of green public transport,” he said.

National Common Mobility Card Integrated

HRTC also highlighted that the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) has already been implemented in the state under the ‘One Nation, One Card’ initiative. The contactless smart card enables passengers to make payments for public transport and other services across the country using a single card.

Under the NCMC system, passengers can use the card in different states, with the fare amount being automatically transferred to the respective transport corporation, ensuring seamless and cashless travel.