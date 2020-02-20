If you aim to take one of the highest paying jobs that I have listed below, then it is likely that you will earn six-figures soon in no time once you complete your degree. It is quite evident that most of the jobs fall under the STEM category. Since the Engineering field is expanding at a rapid pace, there is an innate requirement of skilled workers who could apply scientific, mathematical and technological principles to develop, design and build structures, systems and processes.

Experienced engineers explore a wide range of opportunities for fruitful employment in numerous industries. In this competitive world, getting an engineering job could be quite tricky. Still, the ones who attain formal education, gain enough work experience, and showcase skill are often selected over individuals with less education and poor experience. Let us have a look at some of the highest-paying jobs for engineering graduates:

Software Engineer

Software Engineers make the right use of their skillset to design, develop and build computer systems by blending Computer Science, Mathematics and Engineering. Their main centre of activity is towards the user needs and computer programs. A lot of software engineers collaborate closely with the other teams of computer science and engineering experts to build advanced and innovative computer systems and software. In addition to that, they also sort out operational, security or functional issues pertaining to the software and computer systems. Software engineers typically must obtain a bachelor’s degree based in computer science as well as have hands-on experience on computer systems and applications.

Furthermore, it would be better to continue education throughout your career as there are perpetual changes within the industry. Employed Software Engineers have annual earnings up to $87,900 to $94,520 yearly. Students preparing for JEE Main 2020 who aim to choose computer science engineering must have a look at this option as it could be one of the highest-paying jobs.

Biomedical Engineers

Biomedical Engineers aim primarily on improvising the quality, competence, safety and efficacy of medical products and systems. They generally inspect, plan and fix biomedical problems. In addition to that, they are more driven to research work. Biomedical engineers build artificial organs, devices and machines that are used to diagnose any medical issue and helps in the replacement of body parts. They run research work based on advanced medicine and establish methods to ensure product quality and test drug therapies with the help of computer simulations. Biomedical engineers generally pursue a bachelor or master’s degree in Biomedical Engineering to get to higher positions earning a salary up to $81,540 to $126,990 annually.

Aerospace Engineers

Aerospace Engineers plan, build and inspect aircraft, satellites, spacecraft, missiles and other spacecraft goods for the military, commercial or private purpose. They research and regulate the safety of suggested aircraft projects and parts. In addition to that, they also evaluate products to make sure that they meet customer criteria, engineering requirements and quality excellence.

Aerospace engineers recognise and build solutions for the damaged aircraft, spacecraft and aircraft parts. They enter with a bright career upon pursuing a bachelor’s degree. The employers generally look for the degree and work experience combo. Salaries for Aerospace Engineers vary from $97,480 to $143,360 yearly.

Materials Engineers

Materials engineers plan, build, process and inspect materials to produce new materials and products. They utilise metals, composites, semiconductors, plastics and other materials which fit the need required for chemical, mechanical and electrical standards. In addition to that, the research, build and inspect the economic factors that are a part of designing new products and expanding materials process.

Furthermore, materials engineers deliver executive and managerial support by supervising a class of technologists, scientists, technicians and other engineers, proposing, completing reports, deciding budgets and assessing upcoming projects. A lot of these engineers are specialised in ceramic, composites, metallurgical, plastics or semiconductor organising engineering fields. Materials Engineers mostly complete bachelors or masters level studies in materials science or materials engineering to get employed. Materials Engineers have an annual salary of $83,120 to $126,800.

Environmental Engineers

Environmental Engineers seek and find possible solutions to a wide range of environmental issues with the help of engineering, biology, chemistry and soil science principles. They mainly focus on global issues including climatic changes, sustainability, drinking water safety, public health issues and pollution control methods.

Their primary aim is to develop ways of improvising environmental protection, waste disposal & recycling programs by creating, evaluating and updating reports based on environmental investigations and improvement programs. They also manage the standard operating procedures for legal actions, environment restitution programs and permits. In addition to that, they inspect industrial and municipal facilities and ensure that laws are followed to dispose of hazardous wastes. Environmental Engineers require a bachelor’s degree in Environmental Engineering and work experience. Their salaries vary from $78,740 to $119,060 annually.

Electrical Engineers

Electrical Engineers draw up innovative electronic components and equipment. They also inspect and solve issues pertaining to the existing electronics. They work with numerous products and systems performing various tasks like lighting and wiring within structures. They also work with cars, robots, generators and navigation systems to guarantee performance and resolve issues.

In addition to that, they design and gather new products and test them to ensure safety and supervise the installation of components. Many electrical engineers draft technical drawings indicating proper steps and operation. To become an Electrical Engineer, all you need to have is a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering. They earn up to $84,500 to $128,610 annually.

Engineering Managers

Engineering managers lead teams of electrical, mechanical, civil or industrial engineers. They regulate, direct and systemise the research, design, financing and development of products, hardware and equipment. Additionally, they supervise project design, manufacturing processes, productivity and marketing inspection to guide projects for industrial, civil and environmental services.

Engineering Managers also come up with specifications, proposals, budgets, policies for interaction between teams, clients and contractors. They have to follow strict laws and forecast the impact of the product. Engineering Managers must pursue a bachelor’s or master’s degree, have work experience as an engineer and procure state licensing to be employed as one. They earn up to $91,180 to $141,730 annually.

Petroleum Engineers

Petroleum engineers are in charge of finding the systematic and beneficial means of extracting oil and gas from rock formations underneath the Earth. They design and build means to use water, chemicals, gases and steam to push oil out of reserves, perform research, initiate drill plans and verify proper maintenance and function of oil and gas extraction device.

Petroleum Engineers also establish ways of linking oil and gas deposits to new or existing wells. They must pursue a bachelor or master’s degree programs in petroleum engineering and gain work experience. Salary for them ranges from $114,080 to $166,400 yearly.

Physicists

Physicists normally study the interconnection between space, time, energy and matter. There are different types of specialisation offered to physicists in their preferred area of study. For example- astrophysics (deals with physics of the universe), optical physics (deals with atoms, molecules, electrons and light), Nuclear physics (atomic and subatomic particles) and materials physics (properties of matter). The average salary earned by physicists is $57,200 to $105,100.

Chemical Engineering

Chemical Engineers get employed in a large variety of industries depending on their skillset. They use chemistry, biology, physics and math to analyse problems and come up with solutions for the production of everything ranging from medicine to fuel. Chemical engineers spend a crucial amount of time on research work to develop and upgrade manufacturing processes in a well-ordered manner.

Apart from design and development, chemical engineers test their methods and supervise facility operations. Chemical engineers work in offices, laboratories and industrial locations. The average salary earned by them is $69,600 to $116,700.

Mechanical Engineer

Mechanical Engineers work on a couple of things including the production of new batteries, designing of elevators and manufacturing of internal combustion engines. They utilise their advanced knowledge of mechanics, thermal devices and machines to analyse problems and come up with a solution.

Mechanical engineers work in office environments as well as travel to on-site locations as per the job demands. They work on teams with other engineers and complete tasks using special software and other hands-on equipment. Average salary obtained by Mechanical Engineers: $62,100 to $101,600.

Business and Information Technology

Business and Information Technology is one of the highest paying careers out of college that earns the maximum profit from computer support specialists who provide tech assistance to company employees and system analysts who support an organisation’s overall operations via study and performance of their computer systems.

Individuals involved in Business and Information Technology work mostly in office environments involves a little travel as well. Knowledge of Business and IT skills can lead to high pay jobs with great job satisfaction. The average salary earned by them is $56,900 to $99,100.

Economist

Economists work for federal, state or local governments, research firms, international organisations using their skills in quantitative and qualitative analysis to learn about the production and distribution of resources, goods and services. They work in a typical office-environment that includes collecting data, executing various analyses and developing solutions. The average salary earned by economists is $51,400 to $97,700.

Applied Mathematician

Applied mathematics comprises of high-level mathematical theories, methods, models, engineering, business and science concepts. Prominent fields like data mining and privacy, climatology and systems biology expect individuals with mathematical expertise. Applied mathematicians are exposed to real-world problems frequently. Therefore, they have a high demand in the market. Average salary obtained by them is $54,300 to $96,500.

Civil Engineer

Civil engineers are the skilled professionals who plan, design and build complex infrastructure projects and systems throughout the world. Their job includes surveying land, submitting permit applications, soil testing, and analysing different building materials. Their job involves a lot of supervisory or administrative tasks along with a changing environment that also includes travelling to and from different site locations. Average salary for civil Engineers: $55,100 to $93,400

Aviation Management

Aviation Management professionals usually work in airline company offices or at airports. They handle administrative services that include employee relations, staff scheduling, managing budget and aircraft maintenance. An aviation manager adheres to federal government guidelines that concern to safety and labour. They will address immediate responses and quick decision-making during emergencies and aircraft-related issues.

Aviation management fetches you a decent salary but requires individuals to possess strong leadership, organisational and communication skills. Average salary obtained by Aviation Managers: $48,100 to $90,000

Biotechnologist

Biotechnologists generally modify and work with living systems and organisms to innovate modern-day industries, most commonly healthcare and agriculture. Various forms of Biotechnology are genetically modified, high-yield crops and development of antibiotics. They work in both private and public laboratories, and they research according to government-funded grants. Biotechnologists work in their specialised subfields, including genomics (the study of genes), proteomics (the study of protein structures) or bioinformatics (a combination of Biology, Computer science and Information Technology). Average salary obtained by them is $48,300 to $89,000.

Statistician

Statistics uses mathematical principles to gather, analyse and represent numerical data. They may work both in the public or private sector, most of them being employed in government, education, healthcare, research and development. Statisticians use their skills in numerous ways – designing surveys and experiments, examining and managing gathered data, outlining conclusions and logically displaying the results.

Statisticians work in an office environment with constant collaboration on teams with engineers, scientists and other professionals depending on the nature of work. Average salary: $54,900 to $103,100.

Nuclear Engineering

Involves immense research and development to build the processes, instruments and systems used in exploiting nuclear energy and getting benefited from nuclear radiation. Nuclear engineers may work in the medical field where their primary task is to design imaging devices or radiation treatments for cancer, or in industrial fields.

They handle the expansion of nuclear power plant technology, safety protocols and waste control systems. Most of the nuclear engineers work in an office environment; it could be a power plant, a government building or consulting firm. Average salary: $67,000 to $118,000

Electronics and Communication Engineer

E & C Engineers are versatile as they can work in a staggering variety of technology industries. They specialise in aircraft and automobile controls, mobile devices, medical instruments, satellites and GPS. They focus mainly on the design and development of new user technology, and their primary task involves analysing customer requirements, designing components as per the need, evaluation of systems, system maintenance and testing to ensure great performance.

Students who can crack JEE main 2020 and are highly interested in system hardware should try getting into this branch of engineering as it provides a lot of opportunities in future and could be a way to earn a high income. The average salary for such engineers is $64,100 to $113,200.