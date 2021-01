Shimla: Himachal Pradesh has reported 69 positive cases on Monday while 164 positive patients have recovered from the virus.

Hamirpur has reported 18 new positive cases, while Shimla and Kangra districts have recorded 14 and 12 positive cases respectively.

164 Covid patients have also recovered and now total active cases have come down to the 874 in the state.

The state has also reported 2 COVID-19 deaths and now total COVID deaths are 949 in the state.