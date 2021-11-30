188 Posts in State Secretariat

Shimla: The state cabinet on Tuesday approved to fill over 300 posts in various departments.

In a meeting, the State Cabinet decided to fill up 100 posts of Clerks in place of Junior Office Assistant (IT) in H.P. Secretariat on a contract basis and 50 posts of Clerks against the anticipated vacancy of clerks during the years 2022 and 2023.

For smooth disposal revenue matters, the Jai Ram Thakur led Cabinet accorded approval to fill up 41 posts of Office Kanungo in ‘C’ category Sub Division of the State.

It also decided to fill up 12 posts of different categories in the newly created Sub Tehsil Kalbog in tehsil Kotkhai of Shimla district.

The Cabinet decided to fill up 12 posts of Junior Engineer (Civil) in the Forest Department, 2 posts of Fisheries Officer and 20 posts of Fisheries Field Assistant in Fisheries Department through direct recruitment on a contract basis.

Cabinet approved to fill up 30 posts of Peons in Prosecution Department on daily wage basis and 28 posts of Safai Karamchari in H.P. Secretariat.

It decided to fill up 10 posts of Sheep shearers in the Himachal Pradesh Wool Federation.

The Cabinet decided to fill up 5 posts of Dean and 2 posts Directors in Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Agriculture University Palampur. Cabinet also accorded its consent to create one post of Senior Lecturer (Computer Engineering) and one post of Lecturer (Electrical Engineering) in Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government Institution of Engineering and Technology (Polytechnic Wing) Pragatinagar in district Shimla.

The Cabinet decided to fill up 7 posts of Motor Vehicle Inspectors in Transport Department and 2 posts of Junior Stenographer in Prosecution Department through direct recruitment. These posts will be filled on a contract basis.