Government announces Rs. 10 lakhs relief to the bereaved family

Gaggal/Kangra: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday received the mortal remains of Para Commando Lance Naik Vivek Kumar at Gaggal Airport Kangra.

Para Commando Lance Naik Vivek Kumar was the victim of the ill-fated chopper crash, in which the nation lost its first CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife and eleven other Army personnel.

Chief Minister paid rich tributes to the martyred soldier by laying a wreath on the body of the martyr. Lance Naik Vivek Kumar hailed from Jaisinghpur in Kangra district.

Later, while interacting with the media, Chief Minister said that the State Government was committed to the welfare of the family of the martyred soldier. He said that the State Government has provided Rs 5 lakh as immediate relief to the bereaved family. He also announced additional Rs 5 lakh to the family of the martyr from his discretionary fund.

Chief Minister said that born in 1993, Vivek joined the Army in 2012 and was the sole breadwinner of the family. He also consoled Ramesh Chand father of the martyred soldier present on the occasion.

Lt. Gen. P. N. Ananthnarayan, Brig. M. K. Sharma, Captain Mangesh Bhosle, Deputy Commissioner Dr Nipun Jindal and SP Khushal Sharma also laid wreath on the body of the martyr.