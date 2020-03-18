Shimla: As a precautionary measure from Corona Virus, the state government has imposed ban on social, cultural, sports, political, religious, academic, family mass gatherings of any kind and purpose in Himachal Pradesh with immediate effect.

A spokesperson of the state government informed here today that the ban has been imposed under Himachal Pradesh Epidemic Disease (COVID-19) Regulations, 2020 for prevention and control of Corona Virus. He said that this ban would continue till further the orders in the state.

State Information Center to remain close till 31st March

As precautionary measure against COVID-19 the State Information Center, the Mall, Shimla would remain closed with immediate effect keeping in view the health and safety of the readers and students. State Information and Public Relations Department has decided to close the Information Center till 31st March, 2020.

Governor interacts with DC’s regarding Covid-19

Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatraya today interacted with Deputy Commissioners of Chamba and Kinnaur districts through video-conferencing to know about the special arrangements and precautionary measures being under taken for Covid-19 virus.